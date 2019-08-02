UPDATE: Bond set for suspect in Houston Street shooting

WACO, Texas – The total bond amount has been set for a man accused of shooting a local man and a juvenile.

$600,000 has been set for Sirocean Unique Calhoun. This includes $500,000 for the charge of murder and $100,000 for the charge of assault.

Calhoun cannot bond out due to a parole violation, and the parole hold must be lifted. Authorities would not say what Calhoun was on parole for. He is being held in the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police officers from the department’s Special Crimes Unit, Street Crimes Unit, the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and McLennan County Task Force arrested Calhoun on Wednesday night.

It was determined by Waco Police that Calhoun shot and killed one individual and wounded a child during a family argument/fight over a bicycle.

For more information, you can view our previous story here and the original story here.