UPDATE: Casa West Apartments shooting suspect identified

WACO, Texas — Waco PD officers are investigating the shooting at the Casa West Apartments as an aggravated assault and suicide.

The 51-year-old man shot multiple times is recovering at the hospital. The 43-year-old woman who shot the man, then turned the gun on herself, has been identified as Tafara Joiner, of Waco.

Next of kin has been notified. This investigation is ongoing.

Below is the original text from this story:

Police are investigating a shooting at the Casa West Apartments in Waco, at 3508 W. Waco Drive.

Officers arrived on scene earlier today and located two individuals with gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals involved is a 51-year-old male, who received multiple gunshot wounds and is receiving medical treatment at Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital.

His current medical status is unknown at this time.

The second individual involved is a 43-year-old female, also with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the female has not been released at this time.

Police say as of right now, it appears that this may be related to domestic violence.

Investigators with the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit are actively working this investigation.



