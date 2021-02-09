UPDATE: Chase and shooting suspect caught in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Killeen Police found Emilio Terrazas on February 8th traveling in a red Kia sedan on Old FM-440 Road. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, occupied by two, when the driver refused, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect driver led officers to the area of Bull Run Drive and Fieldcrest Drive, where the driver came to a stop and both occupants fled on foot. Officers conducted a search of the area, and Terrazas was found. He was taken into custody without incident, and arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault out of Killeen and a warrant for robbery out of Williamson County.

The second suspect was not found. No injuries or property damage was reported.

This investigation is active.

Below is the original text from this story:

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S W.S. Young Drive on February 6th in reference to a shooting and a female victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound by unknown persons.

It was reported the victim arrived at the business and parked, when a red Chevrolet car parked near the victim and a man exited the vehicle. A second vehicle, a gray four-door hatchback, parked several spots away on the opposite side of the victim’s vehicle and two men exited.

The two men from the gray hatchback started to shoot at the man from the red car. The female victim was caught in the crossfire. Both the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the men from the gray hatchback. On Wednesday, December 23, detectives obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Zaveon Hakhem Cummings and 19-year-old Emilio Terrazas, both from Killeen, for aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, December 30, Cummings was found and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 18000 block of Live Oak Trail, in Tomball, Texas.

In addition to the arrest warrant for aggravated assault, Terrazas is a person of interest in connection with the shooting on Alma Drive that occurred on December 27, 2020. Terrazas is described a Hispanic male, is six feet tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Source: Killeen Police Department