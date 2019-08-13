UPDATE: Child dies after being pulled from Waco house fire

WACO, Texas – Waco firefighters say a child they pulled from a house fire has died. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue.
They say the child was taken to the hospital.
There were also two other smoke-related injuries.
The fire is now under control, and fire marshals will soon be there to investigate how it started.
Below is the original text from this story:
The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue.
The department is reporting heavy fire coming from the one-story house. It is possible a child may be trapped.
Source: Waco Fire Department