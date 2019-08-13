UPDATE: Child dies after being pulled from Waco house fire

WACO, Texas – Waco firefighters say a child they pulled from a house fire has died. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue.

They say the child was taken to the hospital.

There were also two other smoke-related injuries.

The fire is now under control, and fire marshals will soon be there to investigate how it started.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue.

The department is reporting heavy fire coming from the one-story house. It is possible a child may be trapped.

Source: Waco Fire Department

