UPDATE: City of Waco informs public of COVID-19 information

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has sent out a coordinated collection of information the public needs to know from various City of Waco departments and other local providers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus response.

Cobbs Recycling Center to Open

The Cobbs Recycling Center located at 2021 N. 44th Street will re-open on Tuesday March 31st for normal working hours of Tuesday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed Sunday & Monday). No businesses are allowed to use this facility.

The Citizens Collection Station at the City landfill off of Hwy 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use this facility. Delays much longer than normal should be expected due to increased crowds and safety precautions implemented. Customers will be required to maintain social distancing in handling and dropping off recyclables or other materials.

Waco Solid Waste Services appreciates servicing all of customers equally.

Inclement weather can significantly delay services to either facility. Should you have any questions, please call City of Waco Solid Waste at (254) 299-2612.

Possible Delay in Trash Collection

Due to long lines and higher than normal number of customers going to the city landfill, regular trash collection services may be delayed. Crews will be working until 9:00 PM today (Monday) to collect their regular routes, however due to an overflow of smaller vehicles (largely from weekend house cleaning), our residential and commercial trucks are waiting up to 2 ½ hours to enter and exit the site as compared to a normal 15-minute turnaround time.

Should the collection crews be unable to service their regular routes, an alternate service day of Wednesday will be implemented, so if garbage carts have not been collected on Monday as a customer’s regular service day, they should leave their carts out and the crews will return Wednesday. If you have a project that has created the need to go to the landfill to use your water bill entry, please consider deferring this to a later date. Your help and cooperation in greatly appreciated.

Traffic Signal to Be Removed April 6th

Work will begin on Monday, April 6th to remove the traffic signal at the intersection of Washington Ave and N. 9th Street. The work will probably take two days. When complete, permanent stop signs will be placed on N. 9th Street that will give Washington Ave the right of way.

Source: City of Waco