UPDATE: Driver of 18-wheeler injured in accident, passenger dies

UPDATE: The deceased 18-wheeler passenger involved in the major vehicle accident has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Teresa Ann Schwertner-Lee, of Anderson, Texas.

The next of kin has been notified.

Below is the original text from this story:

A major vehicle accident leaves the driver of an 18-wheeler injured and kills his passenger.

College Station Police officers were dispatched to Highway 6 South at University Drive on Friday afternoon in reference to a major accident.

When they arrived, they were able to determine an 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Highway 6, approaching University Drive, when one of its tires separated from the vehicle. Parts of the tire from the 18-wheeler landed into an adjacent traffic lane, causing all of the vehicles also traveling southbound behind the 18-wheeler to slow down.

However, another 18-wheeler with an attached flat-bed trailer was unable to slow down and steered into the grass median. After steering into the grass median, the flat-bed trailer detached from the 18-wheeler and landed on the cab of the 18-wheeler. When the flat-bed trailer landed on top of the cab of the 18-wheeler, it severely injured the driver and passenger.

When officers approached the cab of the 18-wheeler with the flat-bed trailer attached, they found the driver with incapacitating injuries and the passenger was deceased. The driver was taken by helicopter to an area hospital. The 18-wheeler that had the tire to separate from it continued to travel southbound on Highway 6.

Highway 6 southbound is closed to traffic until further notice. The College Station Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene to assist with the investigation. The name of the deceased passenger is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Source: College Station Police Department