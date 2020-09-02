UPDATE: Elderly couple dead from injuries sustained in house fire

TEMPLE, Texas – An elderly man and woman pulled from a house fire at 902 S 21st Street Wednesday morning have succumbed to their injuries.

While fire damage to the interior of the house was minimal, the residence was full of heavy smoke upon arrival of the first fire crews. The official cause of death will be determined by the Justice of the Peace and Medical Examiner.

Deputy Fire Marshals investigating the incident have determined the cause of the fire was electrical in nature, and possibly storm related. The Investigators also determined there was one smoke alarm in the residence, but have stated it did not appear to be in working condition.

Please be aware that smoke alarms typically have a ten-year service life, and to test your alarm once a month. If you have questions about your smoke alarms, you can contact Temple Fire and Rescue at 254-298-5682.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue