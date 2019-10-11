UPDATE: Falls County deputy dies, Riesel Police chief injured at accident scene

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – A traffic accident has occurred in Falls County on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Highway 6, south of Riesel.

It has been confirmed a Falls County Sheriff’s deputy and Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow were both involved. The deputy has died, while Krumnow is suffering critical injuries.

Krumnow and the deputy were assisting a motorist when a Mazda passenger car hydroplaned and struck the two of them. The deputy was killed on scene. The driver of the Mazda was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.







Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.