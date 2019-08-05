UPDATE: Five displaced in Temple house fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a reported house fire in the 100 Block of North 15th Street on Monday afternoon.

The first arriving unit reported thick gray smoke coming from the front door and flames showing on the side of a one-story home. Firefighters entered the house to conduct a search, but found no one inside. The blaze was then extinguished.

The side of the home received fire damage, while the remainder of the home received smoke damage. Investigators determined the fire started in the bedroom, and has been ruled as unintentional. The dollar loss to the building and contents have not been calculated.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

The occupants were home when the fire happened, and they safely escaped. There were no injuries. The American Red Cross is working to assist the three adults and two children displaced.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue