ROBINSON, Texas – UPDATE: The driver of the Freightliner involved in the fatal Robinson crash has been identified.

73-year-old Michael Nelson, of Axtell, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 77 in Robinson has resulted in at least one fatality.

Robinson police reported the crash involved an 18 wheeler and what was later confirmed to be a Ford SUV.

DPS said the crash was reported at 6:34 a.m. on Highway 77 south of Rosenthal Parkway and may have been triggered by a blowout.

Robinson and Lorena Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Traffic was being diverted onto South Old Robinson Road.

Power lines were reported down at the scene and ONCOR had been notified.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was going south on 77 when a blowout occurred.

The driver of the Freightliner lost control of the truck and crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into an SUV.

The Freightliner continued forward, left the road, overturned and burst into flames.

The driver of the Freightliner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital and was reported in critical condition.