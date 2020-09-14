UPDATE: Fugitive in east Waco apprehended

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Police were searching for a man in east Waco who fled when officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Officers were in the 700 block of Olive Drive Monday afternoon, when a man involved in a disturbance evaded from officers on foot. Officers believe the subject was armed when he ran.

About 45 minutes later, he was taken into custody by officers and is no longer a threat to the surrounding public.

During this incident, there were several area streets blocked off – including Clifton Street and Witt Street, the 700 block of Olive Drive, and other smaller streets in the same area. At this time they have been re-opened.

Initial reports and radio traffic also said the subject was also a wanted felon at the time, however, this appears to be inaccurate. The investigation into why the subject ran is still ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44