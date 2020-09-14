UPDATE: Fugitive in east Waco apprehended

WACO, Texas – Police were searching for a man in east Waco who fled when officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Officers were in the 700 block of Olive Drive Monday afternoon, when a man involved in a disturbance evaded from officers on foot. Officers believe the subject was armed when he ran.

About 45 minutes later, he was taken into custody by officers and is no longer a threat to the surrounding public.

During this incident, there were several area streets blocked off – including Clifton Street and Witt Street, the 700 block of Olive Drive, and other smaller streets in the same area. At this time they have been re-opened.

Initial reports and radio traffic also said the subject was also a wanted felon at the time, however, this appears to be inaccurate. The investigation into why the subject ran is still ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department