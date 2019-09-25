UPDATE: George Powell released from Bell County Jail

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A man convicted of Aggravated Robbery in Bell County ten years ago is out of jail.

George Powell’s bond was reduced on Wednesday to $150,000 from $500,000. He was released from the Bell County Jail just before 6:30 p.m.

Moments after his release, Powell said he has been living a nightmare for the last eleven years, “I’m gonna live each day like it’s my last.”

A jury convicted Powell in 2008 and sentenced him to 28 years in prison. From day one, he has maintained his innocence.

Back in June of 2019, a judge granted him a new trial. He ruled prosecutors failed to disclose that an inmate was given preferential treatment for testifying against Powell.

Powell also told supporters that he isn’t afraid of the Bell County prosecutors and is looking forward to his retrial.

Innocence Project of Texas client George Powell was transferred from his State prison unit in Gatesville to Bell County Jail on Monday.

