UPDATE: Homicide investigation leads to several persons of interest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The investigation into a New Year’s Eve homicide in College Station has led investigators to several persons of interest.

Investigators are working to piece together details surrounding the incident. One of the individuals was found with property which was linked to the scene.

A person of interest is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. He has been identified as 23-year-old Ricardo Ramirez.

Several items of evidence have been submitted to a Texas crime lab for DNA analysis, and the estimated time for results is unknown. Investigators do believe the person responsible for this crime is associated with the location and that this was not a random act. 

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department or Brazos County Crime Stoppers.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: College Station Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

