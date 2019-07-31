LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Limestone County shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – Investigators of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting which led to the death of a juvenile.

The investigation has led to a warrant being issued and a juvenile being arrested.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call on July 24 of a person who was shot on Highway 164 East, just before the Limestone-Freestone County Line.

When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile who was shot. The victim was transported to Waco.

If you have any information related to the case, you can contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278, or contact Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477 (TIPS).

