UPDATE: Killeen homicide victim identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Killeen Police detectives have identified the victim as Simeon Onesimus Shaw.

This comes as the department continues to investigate a homicide on Mulford Street which occurred last Friday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Friday night by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Source: Killeen Police Department