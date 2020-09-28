UPDATE: Killeen PD says suspect in custody for standoff that closed two schools

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Killeen Police say the subject has been detained in the shots fired investigation.

Police are asking everyone to give officers about 30 minutes to complete the investigation and open the streets that were closed.

Previous Report:

Two Killeen schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon while Killeen Police Officers investigate a possible shooting. Those schools are Haynes Elementary and Smith Middle School.

Officers also closed Traditions Lane and Inspiration Drive.

Police are telling people who live in the area to shelter in place.

Right now, police are not saying anything about the incident except that it is a ‘shots fired’ call.

Killeen ISD says all students are safe and have been brought inside school buildings. The district is working with Killeen Police to ensure the area is safe before releasing students.

Parents will be alerted when we dismiss students and buses will run their routes at that time. Buses may run late because of this investigation.

FOX44 News has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.