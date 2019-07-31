UPDATE: Lampasas Police find body in business park

LAMPASAS, Texas – UPDATE: Lampasas Police have identified the woman found dead in the Business Park.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Mary Lou Rodriguez, who was reported missing to the San Antonio Police Department this past weekend.

Rodriguez’s common-law husband, Enrique Perez, was arrested on Wednesday in Blanco, Texas, on a San Antonio Police Department warrant for her murder.

The Lampasas Police Department will continue to assist the San Antonio Police Department and the Texas Rangers in this investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

Lampasas Police report finding a body of a woman in the city’s business park.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a location in the Lampasas Business Park on South Highway 183 at 2:52 p.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle.

Officers found the car, then found a dead woman in the area. The body was sent to the Southwestern Institute for Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The identity of the woman was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The Texas Rangers and the San Antonio Police Department have joined the investigation.