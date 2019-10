KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The man found dead at Killeen’s Long Branch Park has been identified.

FOX44 has learned 32-year-old Rodney Hagan was found unresponsive inside of a secured vehicle on Tuesday morning. Hagan was a Fort Hood soldier staff sergeant.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced Hagan dead at 8:52 a.m Tuesday. The next of kin have been notified.

