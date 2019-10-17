FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: Man found dead on Priest Drive identified

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The man found dead on Priest Drive in Killeen has been identified.

43 year-old Nathan Erick Nance was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in Nolan Creek, near Priest Drive.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Nance dead at 3:40 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The cause of his death is pending autopsy results. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected