UPDATE: Man found dead on Priest Drive identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The man found dead on Priest Drive in Killeen has been identified.

43 year-old Nathan Erick Nance was found dead on Wednesday afternoon in Nolan Creek, near Priest Drive.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Nance dead at 3:40 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The cause of his death is pending autopsy results. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department