UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in Hewitt crash identified

HEWITT, Texas – UPDATE: The man who crashed his car outside of Chopsticks in Hewitt and was found with a gunshot wound has been identified.

Hewitt police say 70-year-old Leon Julian Peysen was the man found in the overturned SUV with a gunshot wound.

Investigators do not know if he died from the gunshot or from the crash.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Hewitt Police officers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that involved a man with a gunshot wound. A Justice of the Peace declared the driver dead at the scene.

It happened in the 500 block of Hewitt around 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s when police and firefighters were called about a one-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. They also found a gun inside the vehicle.

Police say no one else was in the vehicle, except for a dog which is now at a veterinarian’s office. Officers don’t believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered.