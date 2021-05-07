UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in Hewitt crash identified

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEWITT, Texas – UPDATE: The man who crashed his car outside of Chopsticks in Hewitt and was found with a gunshot wound has been identified.

Hewitt police say 70-year-old Leon Julian Peysen was the man found in the overturned SUV with a gunshot wound.

Investigators do not know if he died from the gunshot or from the crash.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Hewitt Police officers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that involved a man with a gunshot wound. A Justice of the Peace declared the driver dead at the scene.

It happened in the 500 block of Hewitt around 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. That’s when police and firefighters were called about a one-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. They also found a gun inside the vehicle.

Police say no one else was in the vehicle, except for a dog which is now at a veterinarian’s office. Officers don’t believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected