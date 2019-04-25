UPDATE: Man hospitalized in Temple shooting

UPDATE: The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded on April 25 to a report of a shooting in the 8900 block of Witter Lane in Temple.

When officers arrived, deputies discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by ambulance, where he was treated for the wound. The man was listed in stable condition and later released from the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting revealed a suspect, identified as 24-year-old Chase Cope. A criminal case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office against Cope for the felony offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The case was accepted by the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded on May 4 to a report of a stolen vehicle located and occupied on FM-1237 in Bell County. Responding deputies found the vehicle abandoned in a field near Franklin Road and Rock Road in Troy. It was reported two individuals fled from the vehicle.

Deputies located both individuals hiding in a nearby trailer. One of the individuals was identified as Cope, and the warrant confirmed. Cope was transported to the Bell County Jail without incident on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Below is the original text from this story:

A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in Temple.

Bell County Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Witter Lane in Temple on Thursday evening in reference to a shooting with one victim injured.

The shooting is reportedly due over an argument.

Deputies arrived and found one man with a single gunshot wound to the right abdominal area. The wound appeared to be entering and exiting on the right side. The victim was breathing, conscious and alert.

EMS transported the victim to Baylor Scott and White. The Bell County Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene. There is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a ongoing investigation.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department