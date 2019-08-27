UPDATE: Man killed in fatal truck tractor crash identified

WACO, Texas – An 18 wheeler crash on I-35 near Sun Valley Road left southbound I-35 blocked Tuesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. and involved an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the rig, identified as 63-year-old Thomas Schultz, of Hutchins, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says the next of kin have been notified.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was southbound and left the improved roadway, running off-road.

The driver lost control of the truck and it overturned, bursting into flames.

There was no hazardous material involved. Lengthy backups were reported.