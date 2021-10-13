UPDATE: Manhunt underway for escaped McLennan County inmate

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate accused of escaping custody while on a work detail outside of West.

Deputies say 39-year-old Anthony Williams was working as a trusty, and that he stole a Sheriff’s Office van from the Precinct 3 county work barn at 823 Snyder Road in West around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Williams was last seen traveling toward Waco. The van was later found near Gorman Avenue, and deputies say he is on the run.

According to the McLennan County Jail roster, Williams was booked into the jail September 30th on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Speeding, Forgery, and Theft Under $2,500. He does not have a history of violence.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 44 that as far as the search goes, they are following up on many leads – but in an effort not to tip anyone off, they cannot be too specific as to what exactly they are doing. They say anyone who helps Williams will be looking at jail time, as well.

Deputies will be on the lookout throughout Wednesday night. Even if Williams leaves Texas, the Sheriff’s Office will go get him.

If you see Williams, you are urged to call 9-1-1. FOX 44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office