UPDATE: McLennan Community College pays respect to fellow officer

WACO, Texas – The news of the death of police officer Ricky Roberts has touched many people’s hearts – especially the McLennan Community College Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers from around McLennan County lined up to pay their respects to fellow officer Ricky Roberts, who died Monday night after contracting COVID-19.

“Ricky had a huge sense of humor. He was very friendly. Loved to talk to everybody, and everybody loved Ricky at the MCC campus,” says MCC Police Chief Clayton Williams.

Chief Williams hired Roberts in August 2018. He says during his short time there, they created a special bond – and he will miss their long talks.

“Whether it was a call or a text message, it will be a ‘Do you have a minute?’ And his minute was always about an hour and a half of a talk,” says Williams.

Those who knew Roberts knew him by his generosity with everyone.

“He was always giving things to the officers. ‘Chief, can I buy somebody a pair of boots? Can I buy something for them?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure,'” says Williams.

Roberts spent more than 24 years in law enforcement. He started his service with MCC in August 2018, and before this he served as a Texas State Technical College police officer for 15 years. Chief Williams says Ricky leaves behind a big legacy for his wife and daughter.

“He was a huge family man. He loved his family very much. He talked very highly of them, almost everyday day,” says Williams.

The staff and police department and MCC was touched by Ricky. They are thinking of the Roberts family as they go through this difficult time.

“We are working very closely with them, and make sure he gets the appropriate honor of being a law enforcement officer in Texas and MCC,” says Williams.

The funeral service for Roberts will be held Monday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, located at 1207 N Old Robinson Road in Robinson – with Richard Hollingsworth as the officiant. A burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, at the Lake Shore Funeral Home – located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco.

Source: Lakeshore Funeral Home