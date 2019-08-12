UPDATE: Missing baby found safe

KILLEEN, Texas – The Austin Police Department has announced baby Elijah Phillips has been found safe and is now with Child Protective Services.

Brandy Galbert is now in police custody.

The APD is still looking for the Elijah’s mother.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Austin Police have issued an Amber Alert for a baby with a Killeen connection.

We first told you about Elijah Phillips last Friday. Police say Brittany Smith gave birth to him on July 19 using the name of her cousin – Brandy Galbert.

Child protective investigators went to take the child due to safety concerns, but officers say the real Galbert had already left the hospital with the baby.

Galbert’s last known address is in Killeen, so FOX44 News went to the address, but no one was home at the time.

If you know where any of these people are, you are urged to call police.