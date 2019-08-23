UPDATE: Missing boy, suspect found dead

WAXAHACHIE, Texas – UPDATE: The missing six-year-old boy and the woman in connection with his abduction have been found dead.

According to the Waxahachie Police Department, the suspect vehicle was found in a parking garage around 6:35 p.m. Officers found two people in the vehicle who were unresponsive.

The department says the two were dead when the officers arrived, and were identified as Candace Rochelle Harbin and Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman.

The causes of death have not been released at this time.

Below is the previous text from this story:

The Waxahachie Police Department is searching for a six-year-old boy.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman is 4’0″, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Police are looking for 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin. She is 5’06’, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She is in connection with Ollie’s abduction.

Candace Rochelle Harbin.

The suspect is driving a 2012 white Nissan Quest with a Texas license plate number of FLW5767. The suspect was last heard from in Waxahachie.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.

Source: Waxahachie Police Department