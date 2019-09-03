Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: Missing man found, reported safe

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Arminio Reyes has been found and is safe, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Police have discontinued the Silver Alert for 66-year-old Arminio Reyes. There are reports that he is at a hospital in Austin.

Reyes drove off in a gray Nissan Maxima Sunday night from the Grasslands Drive area. The license plate number is PDW-176.

When the Silver Alert was issued, there were concerns that his medical conditions could put him in danger.

We are gathering more information on this case right now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected