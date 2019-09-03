UPDATE: Missing man found, reported safe

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Arminio Reyes has been found and is safe, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Police have discontinued the Silver Alert for 66-year-old Arminio Reyes. There are reports that he is at a hospital in Austin.

Reyes drove off in a gray Nissan Maxima Sunday night from the Grasslands Drive area. The license plate number is PDW-176.

When the Silver Alert was issued, there were concerns that his medical conditions could put him in danger.

We are gathering more information on this case right now.