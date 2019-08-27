UPDATE: Missing man has been found

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports 40-year-old Aaron Dunlap has been found, and he is no longer listed as missing.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing person.

40-year-old Aaron Dunlap has been reported as missing. He was last seen on Saturday near 23rd Street and Homan Avenue.

Dunlap is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans. It is also said his beard is somewhat thicker now than what is pictured above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waco PD at 750–7500.

Source: Waco Police Department