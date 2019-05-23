UPDATE: Missing woman located and safe

UPDATE: Waco Police say Shedera Baker has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Waco Police wants your help finding a missing woman. 34-year-old Shedera Michelle Baker of Waco disappeared Tuesday.

Shedera is 5’6″, 160 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a teal short sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, and blue tennis shoes when she was seen.

Shedora may need medical attention because of her various health issues.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, please call Waco PD at (254)750-7500