UPDATE: No public threat on Brookcrest Circle incident

WACO, Texas – People driving on New Road on Wednesday night may have seen a large police presence, but police say there was no threat.

The Waco Police Department and SWAT officers were on the scene at Brookcrest Circle, and had the street blocked off at the New Road intersection in response to an incident.

Police got a call about a possible domestic situation between a man and woman. The woman told police her partner was in the house with a weapon and possible trespassing had occurred.

Police stayed near the home on Brookcrest Circle as a precautionary measure until they knew for sure there was no threat. They found the man suspected to be inside was not there.

Before FOX44 left the scene moments ago, police say they gave an all-clear.

We expect officials to shed more light on this incident in the coming days.