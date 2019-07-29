UPDATE: One dead in Waco shooting

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Waco Police are actively searching for the shooter from Monday afternoon‘s murder.

The suspect is believed to be in an apartment in the 1700 block of Dallas Street, at the Trendwood Apartments.

Below is the previous text from this story:

The two victims in this shooting are both African-American. The man is reported to be in his early 30’s, and has been pronounced dead. The 11-year-old boy has been taken to a children’s hospital.

Police say they are looking for a 17-year-old African-American who got angry and fired shots at a family gathering. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Police Department is currently responding to a shooting on Faulkner Lane and Houston Street.

The department has reported to FOX44 that one man and one child have been shot. Both of them have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department also says this may stem from a domestic case.

The shooter is at large.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.