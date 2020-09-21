UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 at Midway High School, 12 cases total

WACO, Texas – The Midway Independent School District has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Midway High School, now marking 12 cases total.

In an email sent to parents from Principal Alison Smith, a 10th grade student on campus has tested positive. Smith went on to say that if any children were found to be in close contact, their parents will be contacted more directly and personally.

This marks 13 total cases of COVID-19 within Midway ISD for this school year, with one case at Midway Middle School.