UPDATE: Search continues for Waco shooting suspect

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Waco Police have released the name of the suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting.

Officers are searching for 17-year-old SirOcean Unique Calhoun.

Waco Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Houston Street on Monday afternoon. It was determined that after a family argument/fight over a bicycle, Calhoun shot and killed one individual and wounded a child.

Calhoun fled on foot from the scene and was thought to have been hiding in a family member’s apartment located in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle. SWAT and negotiators responded to assist, and it was eventually discovered Calhoun was not in the apartment.

Calhoun took out a handgun at the scene and started firing the weapon. Calhoun shot and killed 31-year-old Willie Steve Kiser, of Waco. Kiser was struck at least twice – once in the back and once in the arm. During the shooting, an 11-year-old boy was struck in the face by the gunfire.

Calhoun was last seen wearing blue and gray shorts. He is still considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for the murder of Kiser. An additional warrant has also been obtained.

Kiser was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Lee. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a hospital out of our area for additional treatment. At last check, his condition was critical.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Calhoun is asked to contact Waco PD at 254-750-7500.

The two victims in this shooting are both African-American. The man is reported to be in his early 30’s, and has been pronounced dead. The 11-year-old boy has been taken to a children’s hospital.

Police say they are looking for a 17-year-old African-American who got angry and fired shots at a family gathering. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The Waco Police Department is currently responding to a shooting on Faulkner Lane and Houston Street.

The department has reported to FOX44 that one man and one child have been shot. Both of them have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department also says this may stem from a domestic case.

The shooter is at large.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.