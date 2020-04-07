UPDATE: Six new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 62 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received six new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 62.

Eight cases are hospitalized, while four cases are in critical condition. 29 cases have recovered. 78 people are being actively monitored.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 March 22nd– 28th 20 March 29th – April 4th 15 April 5th 2 April 6th 7 April 7th 2

Age groups for April 7th cases:

Age 40-49: 3 cases

Age 50-59: 1 case

Age 60 and over: 2

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White and the Family Health Center have on-line screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician. Testing is not done at the Public Health District.

Measures should include keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people the less likely you are to become infected.

For general questions on COVID-19, the helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8am -5pm to answer general questions. The number is 254-750-1890. The www.covidwaco.com site is available for more information.

Source: City of Waco