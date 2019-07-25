UPDATE: Suspect arrested in child injury case

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has been notified that Danica Alexandria Harrison was arrested Thursday evening by the College Station Police Department.

The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect charged with causing injury to a child.

Officers were called to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center on March 12, 2018 after medical staff observed concerning behavior from the mother of a patient.

An investigation revealed the mother – identified as Danica Alexandria Harrison, of Bryan/College Station – manipulated medical staff into performing unnecessary surgery and procedures on her nine-month-old daughter.

A felony warrant was issued for the arrest of Harrison on July 23, 2019 on charges of Injury to a Child – Intentional Bodily Injury.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s location is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department