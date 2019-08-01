UPDATE: Suspect in Houston Street shooting arrested

WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers from the department’s Special Crimes Unit, Street Crimes Unit, the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and McLennan County Task Force have located and arrested Sirocean Unique Calhoun.

Calhoun was arrested without incident and transported to the County Jail, where he is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

It was determined by Waco Police that after a family argument/fight over a bicycle, Calhoun shot and killed one individual and wounded a child.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Waco Police Department