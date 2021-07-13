LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Suspect in Temple standoff in police custody

Local

Temple, TX – UPDATE: Temple Police say the suspect shooting from the hotel is now in custody.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Temple Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect at a hotel.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers surrounded the America’s Best Value Inn on the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive, where an armed subject had barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

Police used gas to try to get the man out of his room. When they did, the man fired shots outside – which hit an armored vehicle.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Exit #302 – between Nugent Avenue and Adams Avenue – are being shut down to keep people away from the hotel due to the angle of gunfire coming towards the highway.

