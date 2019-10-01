UPDATE: Suspected arson at Mexia’s Gibbs Memorial Library

MEXIA, Texas – UPDATE: The Office of the City Manager now reports that, after extensive investigation by the Texas Rangers, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the City of Mexia Police Department, and the City of Mexia Fire Department, that the fire is being treated as suspected arson.

There will be an emergency joint meeting of the Mexia City Council and the Gibbs Memorial Library Board that will convene on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mexia Civic Center.

During the Emergency Joint Meeting, updates will be provided on multiple issues pertaining to the fire and the on-going recovery operations at Gibbs Memorial Library.

“I step out, I look. I couldn’t even see the library. There was so much smoke and everything,” says Bradley Kennedy.

On Sunday, the Gibbs Memorial Library in Mexia catching on fire.

Garretty says fire crews from Mexia, Wortham, and Teague quickly responded to the scene.

One man says he was sleeping when police knocked on his door to alert him about the incident.

Mexia City Manager, Eric Garretty says a neighbor called police stating there were flames coming from the East end of the library.

” They had the roads blocked off, you couldn’t leave if you wanted to.

It was so many blue lights, so many fire trucks,” says Kennedy.

Officials say fire crews contained the fire in 90 minutes. Garretty says the incident is a huge loss.

“It’s tough, its a blow to the community,” he adds.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone in the area who needs to use a library is urged to head to the nearest one in Groesbeck.