UPDATE: Suspects identified in W Hallmark Avenue homicide

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Killeen Police Department detectives were able to identify multiple suspects involved in this case.

On Friday, August 30, the Bell County District Attorneys’ Office reviewed this case and returned two complaints charging 21 year-old Malik Devante Chrystal and 30 year-old Myshan Leandre Diggles with Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm towards Habitation, Building, or Person.

Myshan Leandre Diggles. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

They were both arraigned by Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and he set their bond at $200,000 each. They have been transported to the Bell County Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department

