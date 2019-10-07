Update: Three-year-old Robinson ISD student has passed away

ROBINSON, Texas- A three-year-old was transported to a local hospital after first responders found him unresponsive on a Robinson school bus on October 4th.

Monday October 7th, Robinson ISD released a statement saying, “We are heartbroken to let you know that our young Rocket has passed away. We grieve with his parents and family and the Robinson community. Please continue praying for this precious family often as they face extremely difficult days ahead.

Our counselors are available for students and staff.”

According to the city of Robinson, late Sunday evening the three-year-old male passed away at a Temple hospital.

The name of the child is not being released until all next of kin have been notified.

An autopsy was order by the Bell County Justice of the Peace.

The Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.