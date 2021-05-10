UPDATE: Two arrested after police find possible explosive device in Temple home

The McLennan County Bomb Squad has taken away a possible explosive device from a Temple home.

The Temple Police Department says officers found it while serving a search warrant at a house in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Officers have detained a man and woman from the home, but they have not released if they will face any charges.

Police asked people to avoid the area, and closed down Lynx Trail while the search warrant was executed.

Officers have since safely removed the device from the residence. The roadways are now clear. This case is still under investigation.