UPDATE: Two hospitalized in Elm Mott shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: McLennan County deputies say a shooting at an Elm Mott convenience store started around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, as an argument about why one man wasn’t wearing a shirt in the Tiger Mart.

Moments later, someone shot the shirtless man and his friend was hit with shrapnel. Deputies say the shooter drove off in a blue SUV.

Both of the victims went to the hospital, but have since been released.

Below is the original text from this story:

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a convenience store in Elm Mott.

Police say there was an argument between the victims and another person outside of the Tiger Mart at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. Their conditions are unknown. 

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected