UPDATE: Two hospitalized in Elm Mott shooting

UPDATE: McLennan County deputies say a shooting at an Elm Mott convenience store started around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, as an argument about why one man wasn’t wearing a shirt in the Tiger Mart.

Moments later, someone shot the shirtless man and his friend was hit with shrapnel. Deputies say the shooter drove off in a blue SUV.

Both of the victims went to the hospital, but have since been released.

Below is the original text from this story:

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a convenience store in Elm Mott.

Police say there was an argument between the victims and another person outside of the Tiger Mart at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. Their conditions are unknown.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office