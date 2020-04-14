UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County, 74 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 74.

Four cases are hospitalized, and three of these cases are in critical condition. 48 cases have recovered.

90 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts. There have been three deaths in McLennan County.

Out of the two new cases, one case is in the 50-59 years of age group – while the other case in the 60 years of age and older group.

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gendered, ICU bed availability and more, please visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco