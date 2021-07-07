UPDATE: Two-year-old missing from San Antonio area found safe

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – UPDATE: The San Antonio Police Department reported on social media Wednesday afternoon that Kayeden Stutzman has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

There is an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy from San Antonio. He was last seen in the 11000 block of Parliament Street in San Antonio.

Kayeden Stutzman is three feet tall with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen with 28-year-old Erik Stutzman, who is 5’8″ and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla, with the Texas license plate, “NTZ6442”.

If you have seen them or the car, or know where they are, please call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.