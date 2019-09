WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department has found the child’s mother.

The department will continue the investigation as to why the boy was found on the street alone.

Below is the original text from this story:

Police have found an eight-year-old child in the south Waco area.

He says his name is Jaython, but he cannot direct us to his parents or address. If you know this young child, please call the department at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department