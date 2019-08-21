UPDATE: Upper deck on I-35 in Austin open, lower deck under investigation

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Austin Police Department reports the Texas Department of Transportation is on scene assessing where the chunks of concrete came from and how it may have happened.

The upper deck is not falling down and is open. The lower deck is closed while engineers are assessing it.

Below is the original text from this story:

Police have shut down the lower deck of northbound Interstate 35 in Austin after large pieces of the upper deck fell.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports there is debris in the roadway, but the upper deck is still open to traffic at this time.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation