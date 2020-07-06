UPDATE: Victim in Waco Fourth of July shooting identified

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department says a 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened on 11th and Clay in front of the Convenient Food Mart at 2:40 p.m.

Waco Police say two men got in an argument and one shot the other. The 22-year-old was then pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say this incident does not appear to be gang related, adding it was likely an isolated incident.

“As far as the investigation itself, there is an involved party that is cooperating with us that investigators will be interviewing and trying to determine exactly what happened there, we are also reviewing store footage and things like that as far as video just to see if we can find out more details upon that,” said Officer Garen Bynum, with the Waco Police Department.

The Waco Police Department released the identity of the victim Monday. He has been identified as Dorreke Dykes, of Waco.

This case is still under investigation.

Source: Waco Police Department