McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The two victims of the crash in eastern McLennan County have been identified.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 63-year-old James Stanton Jr., of Groesbeck. The passenger of the Toyota was a 16-year-old.

This two-vehicle crash occurred at Highway 31 and Heritage Parkway on Thursday morning. A third person involved in the crash was injured.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety