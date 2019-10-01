UPDATE: Vote on solar tax abatement postponed

CHINA SPRING, Texas – Dallas company Glory Leasing proposed the idea to build nearly 200,000 solar panels near the intersection of China Spring Road and Markum Ranch Road.

If the project happens, the China Spring Independent School District will receive state funding while the solar farm gets a ten-year tax break.

Concerns stemmed from the design of the project to property values.

Tuesday’s vote was rescheduled because too many residents were unaware about the project.

“I’d like to see us as neighbors in conversation about what’s going on. Whether that means a shield or a setback of what is going to be developed on that property,” says China Spring resident Joe Riley.

The vote is expected to be held on Tuesday, October 15. Until this time, the firm says they will hold town halls for residents – but it is unknown when these will happen.

