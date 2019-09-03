UPDATE: Waco FD responds to fire at local restaurant

WACO, Texas – Waco Fire crews responded to a fire at a local restaurant on Monday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the On the Border restaurant inside the 4300 block of W. Waco Drive. First responders say the fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. and was quickly put out.

Restaurant employees and guests were evacuated before officials arrived on scene. No injuries were reported, and the building had very minor damage.

Crews say the fire started outside near an exit, and affected a very small portion of the building. The fire department cleared the restaurant to continue to serve guests.

The cause of the fire is expected to be investigated on Tuesday.

﻿Source: Waco Fire and Rescue