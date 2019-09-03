Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

UPDATE: Waco FD responds to fire at local restaurant

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Waco Fire crews responded to a fire at a local restaurant on Monday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the On the Border restaurant inside the 4300 block of W. Waco Drive. First responders say the fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. and was quickly put out.

Restaurant employees and guests were evacuated before officials arrived on scene. No injuries were reported, and the building had very minor damage.

Crews say the fire started outside near an exit, and affected a very small portion of the building. The fire department cleared the restaurant to continue to serve guests.

The cause of the fire is expected to be investigated on Tuesday.

﻿Source: Waco Fire and Rescue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected